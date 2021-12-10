Boshears Center students enjoy ‘Trane Christmas’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Every year employees of Trane in Tyler, pick a name from a wish list and bring a gift for a student to Tyler I.S.D.’s Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs.

Brook Parker, director of the Boshears Center, says it’s a holiday tradition that has been going on for over 20 years. It is known on campus as “Trane Christmas”.

This year, 70 students took photos with Santa, received gifts, and enjoyed snacks served in classrooms.

Parker said, “Christmas is such a special time for our kids, we have a few that are a little leery of Santa because it’s a one-time-a-year person that they see but for the most part they love to see Santa, they love receiving the gifts and just to see the excitement on their faces is really refreshing and rewarding”.

