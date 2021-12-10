Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on SH-110 near Tyler

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 47-year-old man died after the bicycle he was riding on State Highway 110 was struck by a pickup Thursday evening.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday. The collision occurred about one mile northwest of Tyler.

According to the press release, Tony Ellisor, of Tyler, was riding a bicycle on SH 110 when he turned in front of a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Kevin Mann Jr., 30, of Evart, Michigan, the press release stated.

Ellisor was taken to UT Health East Texas Hospital in Tyler for treatment of his injuries. Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers pronounced Ellisor dead at the hospital.

Mann was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eckert III, 38, of Athens
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County
Spring Hill ISD
Person with alleged ‘kill list’ at Spring Hill High School in custody
Martin Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Murder trial day 4: Martin Reynolds sentenced to 16 years for 2nd degree murder
Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Flint man gets life sentence for murdering stepfather

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today
Animal control in Longview was on a zebra and donkey roundup on Thursday.
Animal control responds after report of fugitive zebra, donkeys in Longview
Animal control respond after report of fugitive zebra, donkeys in Longview
Animal control in Longview was on a zebra and donkey roundup on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Zebra and donkey roundup in Longview