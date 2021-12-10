Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on SH-110 near Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 47-year-old man died after the bicycle he was riding on State Highway 110 was struck by a pickup Thursday evening.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday. The collision occurred about one mile northwest of Tyler.

According to the press release, Tony Ellisor, of Tyler, was riding a bicycle on SH 110 when he turned in front of a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Kevin Mann Jr., 30, of Evart, Michigan, the press release stated.

Ellisor was taken to UT Health East Texas Hospital in Tyler for treatment of his injuries. Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers pronounced Ellisor dead at the hospital.

Mann was not injured in the crash.

