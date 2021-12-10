Animal control responds after report of fugitive zebra, donkeys in Longview
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - Animal control in Longview was on a zebra roundup Thursday.
The crew was called out to a report of loose livestock. However, instead of cows, they were searching for a runaway zebra.
Not only that, the crew had to round up about a dozen donkeys that had escaped, too. No official word on how the critters scampered free, but animal control shared a picture of a fence being repaired, unsurprisingly.
Check out the photos of the fugitives below.
