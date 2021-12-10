$6.5 million in funding approved to fix longtime sewage concerns in east Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some long-awaited funding has now come to an East Texas community that’s been dealing with sewage concerns for 12 years now.

Nearly forty members of the Jackson Oaks, Jackson Heights, and Shamrock communities in Smith County came together for a community meeting to update residents on a project twelve years in the making. Nola Chandler is the president of East Smith County Sewer and Water Supply Corporation and said USDA has approved about $6.5 million in funding to fix sewage concerns that residents have been dealing with for more than a decade.

“It was September of last year when we got the letter of conditions saying, hey, this is what you guys are going to get. We’ve had two meetings since then to bring the community up to date on what’s going on,” she said. “We provided numbers and figures for them so they would know the amount that this is going to be, and to kind of make it real again. After twelve years, you know, things are no longer real.”

At tonight’s meeting residents got to ask questions about pricing, how this will impact them, and get important information on steps they need to take soon.

Tim Karczewski has been representing this project for some time and said one of those steps is paying a one time tap fee of $100.

“A tap fee is a charge that a utility would normally charge you service where none has existed before. In this case they would have to go and cut up, dig up a sewer line that might be eight, nine feet underground,” Karczewski said. “Then cut it, put it a T in it, and run a pipe onto your ground, and if you wait until after the fact it might be a $1,500 to $2,000 venture for them to do their part and then you would still have to hire a plumber to get it from that line they put onto your property to your house.”

The corporation was also awarded with $300 from Sabine-Neches RCD, a non-profit that serves eight counties in East Texas. President Darryl Primo said they work with public and private sectors to help get resources and money for environmental projects.

“That money that we gave is seed money to help facilitate that outreach program. Door-to-door, mailings, put up posters, phone calls, all those things to explain to people so they’ll buy in, literally buy in and get that tap fee,” Primo said.

Chandler said their board will meet again in January to discuss next steps. Then they’ll publicize when the next community meeting will be.

