West Texas man acquitted in fatal shooting of police officer

Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was shot and killed. David Charles Wilson has been acquitted of murder
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) - A West Texas man has been acquitted of murder in the 2019 fatal shooting of a police officer who was shot while checking a security alarm at the man’s home.

A Midland County jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before finding David Wilson not guilty of murder Wednesday in the death of Midland police Officer Nathan Heidelberg. Wilson’s attorneys had told jurors that he didn’t know Heidelberg was a police officer, mistook him for an intruder and shot him in self-defense.

Prosecutors offered evidence showing that Heidelberg identified himself as a police officer while still outside the home’s front door.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

