WebXtra: City of Lufkin offers advice for dealing with holiday theft

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is advising residents on how to help circumvent the rise in thefts that occurs during the holiday season.

Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the City of Lufkin, says to protect against package theft it can be good to go home during a lunch break if possible and bring delivered items inside or to ask a trusted neighbor to hold onto them for you until you can retrieve them. If you are a victim of a package theft, video doorbell footage is helpful for police. Many online retailers will often replace stolen packages with proof of theft via recorded footage.

