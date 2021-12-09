Vehicle runs over man’s foot near Highway 69/I-20 intersection in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital after his foot was run over by a vehicle this morning.

According to Captain Brent Chambers with the Lindale Police Department, they received the call at 9:56 a.m. Thursday. Chambers said a vehicle was coming down the I-20 exit ramp and turned south onto Highway 69. A man who was cutting grass on the side of the road had walked across the road to get a blower when his foot was run over by the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital. Chambers said the vehicle kept going, but said the driver may not have realized they hit the man.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.