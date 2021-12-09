Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Cloudy with some fog this morning

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another cloudy morning is ahead with some patchy dense fog.  A few sprinkles or some light mist will be possible this morning.  By afternoon, skies become partly cloudy.  It will be breezy and warm today with highs in the mid 70s and southwest winds gusting to 15-20 mph.  Mostly cloudy for much of the day tomorrow with a few isolated showers possible during the day.  The likely chance for rain still looks to hold off until tomorrow night with a line of thunderstorms developing along the cold front.  A few storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds being the main threat.  Rain ends before sunrise Saturday with cooler, blustery conditions Saturday afternoon.  Temperatures stay cool but we gain more sunshine and lose the wind for Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Pictured is Dian Bragg Godwin, 72. (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching south of Tyler for missing 72-year-old woman
Det. Josh Hill of the Smith County Sheriff's Office takes the stand in day three of the murder...
Martin Reynolds murder trial day 3: Jury finds Whitehouse man guilty of murder in Tyler man’s shooting death
UIL releases conference cutoff numbers ahead of February realignment
Trial in wrongful death lawsuit gets underway
Trial begins in wrongful death lawsuit for Tyler man killed in motorcycle collision with tree

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-9-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-9-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-9-21
Warm into Friday. Much Cooler Sat as Cold front moves through. Few iso. T'Showers late...
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Warm into Friday. Much Cooler Sat as Cold front moves through. Few iso. T'Showers late...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips