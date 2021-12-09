Salvation Army’s Angel Trees still covered with kids, seniors in need

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It’s not too late to help the Salvation Army with their adopt an Angel Tree Program.

Every year the Salvation Army helps provide Christmas gifts to children and senior citizens who might be in need of a little holiday cheer. Corps officer Captain Jenifer Philips shared that giving what you can is what this program is all about.

“We just want to remind people to get out there, adopt an angel and get them to shop. It’s really easy, and you can even go to Walmart. We have a register for goods, too, If you don’t want to shop in person. So if you prefer to do it that way, that’s more your comfort level, you’re more than welcome to go on and support the Angel Tree program that way as well,” said Philips.

For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army just visit our website at ktre.com and click on the Big Red Box

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.