Smith County authorities scour 1300 acres, pond in search for missing woman

Pictured is Dian Bragg Godwin, 72. (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators and a Smith County Emergency Services District 2 dive team have searched more than 1,300 acres and a two-acre pond south of Tyler off of State Highway 155 as part of an ongoing search for a missing 72-year-old woman.

According to a press release, Dian Bragg Godwin was last seen at her home in the 13100 block of County Road 1118 on Nov. 29. The sheriff’s office received a call from Godwin’s daughter on Dec. 1.

“She advised on November 29, 2021, Dian Godwin walked away from her residence in an unknown direction,” the press release stated. “She further stated that this was not unusual and that her mother frequently walked away from the residence but would return to her home within a day or two. Dian Godwin has also been known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler.”

Godwin has not been seen or heard from by family members for more than a week, the press release stated.

“The Smith County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into this missing person and is asking for the help of our community,” the press release stated.

In a previous East Texas News story, Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are using drones, all-terrain vehicles, and canine units to look for Godwin.

Godwin is 5-feet-4 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. According to the press release, she may be wearing a light blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. Her hand may be bandaged due to a recent dog bite. Her family told authorities that she has a history of high blood pressure, undiagnosed dementia, and thyroid cancer.

“We continue to seek the public’s assistance in helping to locate Dian Godwin,” the press release stated. “If you have any information which would assist in this investigation, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.”

