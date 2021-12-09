Smith County Animal Control requests program to send officers to police academy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County’s animal control supervisor is asking county commissioners to relaunch a program that sends animal control officers to the police academy. Among the reasons for that request: a new law taking effect on Jan. 18 that will make it illegal to leave dogs chained up outside, and will require proper shelter and water.

Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene fears the new law could mean her officers will have to call on the Smith County Sheriffs’ Office for assistance in more cases than they already do.

“In about 80% of our animal cruelty investigations, we’re seeking law enforcement help,” she said.

With the need for law enforcement to investigate and in some cases issues citations like those for a repeated offense, Greene says there’s a need to have animal control officers as licensed peace officers. She said this would allow for her officers to handle a case from inception to prosecution, without tying up other agencies.

Among the penalties that come with the new safe outdoor dog law: a Class B misdemeanor for repeated offenses. She says that’s something only a peace officer can issue. They also currently have to request law enforcement to investigate animal cruelty cases.

“I can see the potential of overwhelming the sheriff’s office on these calls,” she said.

Greene says 12 Texas counties currently have animal control officers who are also licensed peace officers. She hopes county commissioners will sign off on allowing Smith County to join them.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith voiced support for the program at Tuesday’s meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court. The issue will be brought back before the court at a later date.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON THE NEW LAW

RELATED STORY: East Texans have new ‘outside dog’ rules to follow

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.