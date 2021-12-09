Rusk police officer nearly hit by stolen car

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk police officer had to dive out of the way during the escape of reported stolen car Wednesday night.

Police Chief Jeremy Black said the car was called in by XM Radio as stolen around 10:50 p.m.

Police responded to Pecan Street and saw multiple people surrounding the black Dodge Charger. When they attempted to talk to the people, the people jumped into the car and drove off. One officer had to dive out of the way of the car.

Black said they could not locate the car after that. Jacksonville police later located it in Jacksonville, but could not get it to stop. The stolen car has not been located, Black said.

The car has a license plate number PLG 7746 and a broken sunroof and cracked windshield.

KLTV has reached out to Jacksonville police for comment.

