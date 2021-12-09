Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Martin Reynolds murder trial day 4: Sentencing phase begins

Martin Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
By Julian Esparza and Stewart Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The jury found Martin Reynolds guilty of first degree murder on Wednesday night. Today his sentencing phase begins.

Reynolds, 24, was charged with murder after he shot and killed Andrew Carpenter, 19, in November 2017. Opening statements have begun and the prosecution has indicated that they are seeking a 40-year prison sentence. The defense has said it will ask for a 10-year sentence.

The prosecution called Carpenter’s parents, Julia Roberts and and Robert Carpenter, as witnesses. Roberts said Andrew Carpenter was her youngest son and that he planned to go to pharmaceutical school. Robert Carpenter described getting the phone call that his son had been shot and quickly traveling from Dallas to Tyler to try and be with his son. The prosecution then rested.

