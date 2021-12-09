Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County

By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A hostage situation that ensued after a fatal shooting incident near Frankston has been resolved peacefully, and the suspect is now in custody.

During a press conference that was held Monday afternoon, Anderson County Sheriff W.R. Flores said that his deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 200 block of County Road 309 at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The suspect, who was still at the scene, barricaded himself inside the home at that address, Flores said.

The suspect took five people, the occupants of the home, hostage, Flores said.

At that point, ACSO deputies pulled back and established a perimeter. The deputies then set up a line of communication with the suspect and allowed him to give his demands, Flores said. Eventually, the ACSO deputies talked the suspect into releasing all five of the hostages, the sheriff said.

None of the hostages were hurt, Flores said.

Robert Mason Eckert III, 38, of Athens, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Anderson County Jail, Flores said. He added that County-Court-at-Law Judge Jeff Doran signed an arrest warrant for Eckert for first-degree murder.

Eckert is awaiting arraignment, and no bond amount has been set for his charge yet, Flores said.

According to Flores, Eckert and the victim of the shooting, Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, knew each other.

Gonzales died of multiple gunshot wounds, Flores said. He said Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd performed the inquest and ordered an autopsy.

In response to a question about a possible motive, Flores said, “I can’t speak to motive right now. We don’t have that information.”

Flores said ACSO deputies and Texas Rangers are still investigating at the scene of the fatal shooting.

The sheriff thanked the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Palestine Police Department, the Frankston Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance during the incident.

