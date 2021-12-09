Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview Fire Department toy drive takes place Saturday

Longview Fire Department Toy Drive
Longview Fire Department Toy Drive((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The annual Longview Fire Department toy drive happens this Saturday.

The drive takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Longview Mall. Those wishing to participate are asked to bring a new or unwrapped toy to donate. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says they know people are struggling during this time and this is the fire department’s way of giving back.

“We know that there are some out there that are not as fortunate as we are. We have still been struggling through times, through COVID. A lot of people are still unemployed. This is our opportunity to make sure those kids do get that Christmas that they deserve,” May said.

The toys collected will be donated to the Neal McCoy Angel Network and Child Protective Services.

