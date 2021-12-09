Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Kilgore ISD student with toy gun arrested on high school campus

Kilgore ISD
Kilgore ISD
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Independent School District experienced an incident with what was found to be a toy gun on campus Thursday.

A post by the school district says a former student was found on the high school campus Thursday. The individual had a toy gun, and was arrested and removed from campus by Kilgore Police Department.

The district thanked parents and students who were quick to notify administrators of information they received regarding this individual. “The information they provided helped to keep our students and staff safe,” the district wrote on social media.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Det. Josh Hill of the Smith County Sheriff's Office takes the stand in day three of the murder...
Martin Reynolds murder trial day 3: Jury finds Whitehouse man guilty of murder in Tyler man’s shooting death
Tony Cruz died in 2018 when his motorcycle hit a fallen tree in Smith County.
Attorneys question whether backhoe strike was responsible for death of Tyler man on motorcycle
Pictured is Dian Bragg Godwin, 72. (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching south of Tyler for missing 72-year-old woman
Texas Lottery director of media relations Lauren Callahan talks on how gifting to children can...
Texas Lottery warns against gifting lotto tickets to children

Latest News

Free rides home from Friday, December 10, 2021, through Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Free rides for Longview, Tyler residents to prevent drunk driving
Robert Eckert III, 38, of Athens
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County
Volunteer Central: Places to serve in East Texas Dec. 9-16
Martin Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Martin Reynolds murder trial day 4: Sentencing phase begins