Free rides for Longview, Tyler residents to prevent drunk driving

Free rides home from Friday, December 10, 2021, through Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Free rides home from Friday, December 10, 2021, through Saturday, January 1, 2022.(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Free rides home are available for residents of Tyler and Longview during the holidays to prevent drunk driving.

Roberts & Roberts law firm will provide free rides home by partnering with the Tyler Car Service for residents of Tyler and Longview from Friday, December 10, 2021, through Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Randy Roberts started the law firm’s annual safety campaign more than 15 years ago in Tyler to prevent drunk driving accidents during the holiday season. His son and law partner, Justin Roberts, extended the campaign to serve residents of Longview and to run for a longer period during the holiday season. According to Randy Roberts, “If you need it, the ride is still on us. Please use this service so people don’t need to use ours.”

For more information about this year’s “The Ride is on Us” campaign, residents of Tyler and Longview are encouraged to visit the law firm’s website.

