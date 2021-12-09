Flint man gets life sentence for murdering stepfather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Jury sentenced Christopher Earl, 35, of Flint to life in prison after finding him guilty of murder.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman reports evidence was presented at trial that the defendant murdered his 73-year-old stepfather at his home.

Christopher Earl’s mother testified that she heard the victim, her husband, tell the defendant that he needed to get a job. She then heard something that sounded like someone getting punched, followed by the victim saying “you hit me.”

When she walked into the other room, she saw the Earl punch the victim in the face. Despite attempts by the defendant’s mother to stop him, the Earl punched the victim two more times in the face and then pushed both the victim and his mother down to the ground. Earl then grabbed a wooden cane that was nearby, which the victim used to help him walk, and struck the victim in the head. He then began kicking the victim, and in the process also broke his mother’s arm as she attempted to lie across her husband and protect him.

Earl walked into another room, and when he came back out, he tried kicking the victim again. The victim sustained two brain hemorrhages and eventually fell into a coma. Approximately three weeks later, the victim died from his injuries.

The autopsy showed the cause of death to be complications from blunt force trauma with the manner of death as homicide.

At punishment, the jury heard from members of the victim’s family and also learned that the defendant had three prior felony convictions.

