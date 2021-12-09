Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Flint man gets life sentence for murdering stepfather

Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)(Smith County Jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Jury sentenced Christopher Earl, 35, of Flint to life in prison after finding him guilty of murder.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman reports evidence was presented at trial that the defendant murdered his 73-year-old stepfather at his home.

Christopher Earl’s mother testified that she heard the victim, her husband, tell the defendant that he needed to get a job. She then heard something that sounded like someone getting punched, followed by the victim saying “you hit me.”

When she walked into the other room, she saw the Earl punch the victim in the face. Despite attempts by the defendant’s mother to stop him, the Earl punched the victim two more times in the face and then pushed both the victim and his mother down to the ground. Earl then grabbed a wooden cane that was nearby, which the victim used to help him walk, and struck the victim in the head. He then began kicking the victim, and in the process also broke his mother’s arm as she attempted to lie across her husband and protect him.

Earl walked into another room, and when he came back out, he tried kicking the victim again. The victim sustained two brain hemorrhages and eventually fell into a coma. Approximately three weeks later, the victim died from his injuries.

The autopsy showed the cause of death to be complications from blunt force trauma with the manner of death as homicide.

At punishment, the jury heard from members of the victim’s family and also learned that the defendant had three prior felony convictions.

Previous: Flint man accused in beating death of father declines 45-year plea agreement

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Det. Josh Hill of the Smith County Sheriff's Office takes the stand in day three of the murder...
Martin Reynolds murder trial day 3: Jury finds Whitehouse man guilty of murder in Tyler man’s shooting death
Tony Cruz died in 2018 when his motorcycle hit a fallen tree in Smith County.
Attorneys question whether backhoe strike was responsible for death of Tyler man on motorcycle
Pictured is Dian Bragg Godwin, 72. (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching south of Tyler for missing 72-year-old woman
Texas Lottery director of media relations Lauren Callahan talks on how gifting to children can...
Texas Lottery warns against gifting lotto tickets to children

Latest News

Anderson County Hostage
Anderson County Hostage
Feral Hogs
Harrison County Feral Hogs
Holiday Mail Rush
Holiday Mail Rush
Spring Hill ISD
Person with alleged ‘kill list’ at Spring Hill High School in custody
Longview Fire Department Toy Drive
Longview Fire Department toy drive takes place Saturday