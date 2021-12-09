Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas ‘Meals Fur Pets’ bring gifts to homebound seniors and their pets(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pets Fur People partners with Meals on Wheels East Texas year ‘round with “Meals Fur Pets,” but this year they are adding a gift to spread holiday cheer.

Pets Fur People and Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic Schools put together gift bags for the cats and dogs of senior citizens who receive Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels serves six East Texas counties’ homebound senior citizens. 300 bags of treats, food, and toys will be delivered to the homes with pets by Meals on Wheels volunteers for the holidays.

“The majority of these residents live alone and their pets are all they have,” Pets Fur People executive director Gayle Helms said. “Our hearts also go out to the dogs and cats, so we just wanted to add a little cheer, maybe a little surprise to the pet owners when these are delivered by the volunteers for Meals on Wheels,” Helms said.

The deliveries start next week, but both Pets Fur People and Meals on Wheels are accepting donations. For the pets, they are looking for canned dog or cat food. For Santas for Seniors at Meals on Wheels, they are primarily looking for new blanket donations.

