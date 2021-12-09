Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Paying it Forward: East Texan spreads holiday cheer one post at a time

“It’s all about loving your neighbor”
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is using the Nextdoor App to help neighbors during the season of giving.

Kathryn Bryant started a “Pay it Forward” post on Nextdoor in East Texas. “It’s all about loving your neighbor,” Bryant said.

She posted “Pay it Forward” with instructions to comment something you need like a blanket or wheelchair, or reply to someone if you have what they are looking for. “If people need something, this is something that they can give to one another without asking for money,” Bryant said. “It’s been hard times for a lot of people, especially with COVID. It’s just something that I can give back to my community.”

This post comes at a time where inflation hit its highest rate in three decades. Data released by the Labor Department in November indicates consumer prices increased by 6.2% compared to the same period last year.

Bryant posted it about three weeks ago, and it is filled with more than 300 requests. Some comments include food, blankets, wheelchairs, breast pumps, and even prayers. “Just those random little things that can help someone’s budget because with the pandemic it’s been very, very trying you know I mean there’s a lot of people without jobs right now.”

“I’m the pay it forward type of person. I’ll give you the shirt off my back if I can, I mean that’s just who I am.”

