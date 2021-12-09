Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Construction continues on new Longview police station

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction is underway on what will be a new state of the art Longview police station.

The new station which is being built south of the current facility will be twice the size of the current one which was built in 1977. Crews have started working on some of the floor structure and have been working on the parking lot. They are just about complete with the underground and utilities infrastructure and are not to far behind schedule right now.

“A lot of our officers, they’re out in the community but this is their home base and this is a place that they’ll be able to be proud of and one of the things that we need to do as a community is be able to have a police force that you know has the resources that they need to be able to do their job and this is a big, important piece of that,” said city spokesman Shawn Hera.

The estimated completion date for the new police station is the end of 2022.

