City of Tyler extends downtown traffic signal study

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler Main Street Director Amber Varona shares information about the downtown traffic signal pilot program with KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti.

Initially, the trial was slated as a one-month program, but as you may have noticed, the lights are still flashing red. Varona said this is because of the positive feedback so far.

Previous: City of Tyler seeks feedback on downtown traffic signal pilot program

