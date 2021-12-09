Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Body of missing woman found north of San Ygnacio

Miriam Hinojosa
Miriam Hinojosa(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The father of a missing woman confirms his daughter’s body was found near San Ygnacio.

The family members of 20-year-old Miriam Hinojosa stated that they had located the missing person’s vehicle north of San Ygnacio.

A DPS trooper subsequently, near the location of the vehicle, found a deceased female which was confirmed to be Miriam Hinojosa.

Miriam was working at a packing and distribution center in Laredo.

She went to Grulla High School where she was named valedictorian and was a student at TAMIU.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday.

Laredo Police have not confirmed the details; however, a reporter did speak to a family member.

Below is the last updated version of the story.

A body is discovered in Zapata County and there may possibly be a link to a missing person’s case.

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was reportedly told by a family member that they had found the missing person’s vehicle north of San Ygnacio.

The trooper is said to have found the body of a woman near the location of the vehicle.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

The name of the victim has not been released until the family can verify the identity.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

