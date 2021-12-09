Body of missing woman found north of San Ygnacio

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The father of a missing woman confirms his daughter’s body was found near San Ygnacio.

The family members of 20-year-old Miriam Hinojosa stated that they had located the missing person’s vehicle north of San Ygnacio.

A DPS trooper subsequently, near the location of the vehicle, found a deceased female which was confirmed to be Miriam Hinojosa.

Miriam was working at a packing and distribution center in Laredo.

She went to Grulla High School where she was named valedictorian and was a student at TAMIU.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday.

Laredo Police have not confirmed the details; however, a reporter did speak to a family member.

A body is discovered in Zapata County and there may possibly be a link to a missing person’s case.

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was reportedly told by a family member that they had found the missing person’s vehicle north of San Ygnacio.

The trooper is said to have found the body of a woman near the location of the vehicle.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

The name of the victim has not been released until the family can verify the identity.

