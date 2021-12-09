Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bob Dole honored at US Capitol with lying in state ceremony

The longtime public servant will be honored in the Rotunda before his funeral Friday.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nation continues to mourn the loss of Bob Dole this week. The World War II Veteran turned longtime lawmaker died at 98 Sunday. Dole received a hero’s sendoff in the nation’s capital Thursday. Dole was honored with a lying in state at the U.S Capitol, for former colleagues, and the whole country, to pay respects.

Elizabeth Dole watched outside on the Capitol steps as her late husband ascended into eternal lore. Lying in state is an honor reserved for those who gave distinguished service to the country.

“Robert Joseph Dole. He belongs here. In this place. In this temple to liberty and possibilities. Bob Dole loved this Capitol,” said President Joe Biden during a 45 minute ceremony.

President Biden remembered his former Senate colleague, and friend, as members of both parties from both chambers of Congress filled the Capitol rotunda to say goodbye.

Dole joins a short list of prominent Americans to lie in state, including another one of Kansas’ favorite sons, Dole’s hero, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“Through all his decades in public service, Bob Dole knew exactly where he came from. A son of dust bowl hardship, he was laser focused on food security and rural issues,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

McConnell recalled working with the man who also once led Senate Republicans. He highlighted Dole’s work for Americans with disabilities as one of his many stamps on the U.S Senate.

Kansas’ current Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) were also present to honor the man who once held the office.

“This is a very special occasion. An honor that does not happen, is not bestowed upon very many people. And Bob Dole is certainly deserving,” said Moran.

“He was respected. Everywhere I go here on Capitol Hill, people stop and tell me how grateful they were to have served with him,” said Marshall.

The week of remembering Bob Dole continues on Friday with a funeral service at the National Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

