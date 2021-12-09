Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Board rules Astroworld lawsuits to be handled by one judge

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A judicial board has ruled that the more than 300 lawsuits that have been filed so far in Houston following a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival that left 10 people dead will be handled by one judge.

The consolidation order was issued Tuesday by a board of judges in Harris County, where Houston is located. Those who have been sued include rap superstar Travis Scott, who created the festival and was the headliner, concert promoter Live Nation and other companies connected to the event.

The consolidation that was granted Tuesday might conflict with a similar request that’s before a state panel overseen by the Texas Supreme Court.

