3 men suspected in Cherokee County quadruple murder arraigned

Each of the three men is charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of four people in July 2021
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
By Jeff Wright and Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three men arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in New Summerfield have all pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges.

Attorneys for Dylan Welch, Billy Phillips, and Jesse Pawlowski entered not guilty pleas during an arraignment hearing Thursday morning in Cherokee County. Each of the three men is charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of four people in July 2021.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, when a body was reportedly found in a driveway. Three more victims were then found in a mobile home behind the main residence on the property.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson confirmed that all four victims died of gunshot wounds. Dickson later identified the four victims as John Clinton, 18, Jeff Gerla, 47, Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39.

Capital murder carries a penalty of life in prison without parole or death penalty. When asked whether the district attorney would pursue the death penalty, Elmer Beckworth replied, “No comment. There’s still a long way to go in this process.”

