Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy with temps in the mid 50s, and warming up through the overnight. Temperatures to start the day tomorrow will be in the 60s, and we’ll see a low chance for some isolated showers through the day. High temps for Thursday will be in the mid 70s. The warm-up doesn’t end there though, we’ll see highs in the low 80s for Friday. It is possible/likely we will break record high temps that day.

The heat is short lived, our next cold front moves through Friday night. We could see a few shower/thunderstorms on Friday, and then a line of thunderstorms overnight into Saturday morning. The SPC has outlined nearly all of East Texas in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather on Friday/Friday night. As of right now, all severe weather threats appear possible, but that can, likely will, change over the next three days. We dry our Saturday afternoon and see temps only warm up into the 50s that day.

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
