WEBXTRA: TJC truck driving program helps to meet demand for skilled drivers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Junior College program helps to meet the demand for skilled truck drivers.

The American Trucking Association estimates that this year, the truck driver shortage will hit a historic high of just over 80,000 drivers.

KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to TJC instructor Kenneth Sumner about the program on Wednesday.

We’ll have more on this story later.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.