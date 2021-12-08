Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: TJC truck driving program helps to meet demand for skilled drivers

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Junior College program helps to meet the demand for skilled truck drivers.

The American Trucking Association estimates that this year, the truck driver shortage will hit a historic high of just over 80,000 drivers.

KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to TJC instructor Kenneth Sumner about the program on Wednesday.

We’ll have more on this story later.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Dian Bragg Godwin, 72
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing
Trial in wrongful death lawsuit gets underway
Trial begins in wrongful death lawsuit for Tyler man killed in motorcycle collision with tree
Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence; man arrested

Latest News

Maricela Langston talks about how her truck was stolen from her driveway Wednesday and...
WEBXTRA: Gregg County woman’s stolen truck recovered thanks to Unconnect
WebXtra: Pilgrim’s Pride donation to pay for soccer complex upgrades
WebXtra: Pilgrim’s Pride donation to pay for soccer complex upgrades
WEBXTRA: Stolen truck recovered
WebXtra: Blessings bags prepared for homeless community in counties of Nacogdoches, Angelina