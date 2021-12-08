WebXtra: Texas Lottery warns against gifting lotto tickets to children

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the Texas Lottery are urging participants not to gift lottery tickets/scratch-offs to children. According to Texas law, all players who participate in the Texas lottery must be at least 18 years old. Officials are urging players to gift responsibly. Texas Lottery director of media relations Lauren Callahan talks on how gifting to children can create a real problem.

