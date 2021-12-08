Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Texas Lottery warns against gifting lotto tickets to children

Texas Lottery director of media relations Lauren Callahan talks on how gifting to children can...
Texas Lottery director of media relations Lauren Callahan talks on how gifting to children can create a real problem.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the Texas Lottery are urging participants not to gift lottery tickets/scratch-offs to children. According to Texas law, all players who participate in the Texas lottery must be at least 18 years old. Officials are urging players to gift responsibly. Texas Lottery director of media relations Lauren Callahan talks on how gifting to children can create a real problem.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Dian Bragg Godwin, 72
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing
Trial in wrongful death lawsuit gets underway
Trial begins in wrongful death lawsuit for Tyler man killed in motorcycle collision with tree
Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence; man arrested

Latest News

File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
City of Tyler agrees to $700K settlement for opioid-abatement programs
ABC Political Director Rick Klein discusses Jan. 6 commission, debt ceiling, Roe V. Wade
Texas Lottery director of media relations Lauren Callahan talks on how gifting to children can...
WebXtra: Texas Lottery
Source: Gray News Media
Franklin County deputy arrests man after shooting incident in Mount Vernon