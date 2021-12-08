WebXtra: Pilgrim’s Pride donation to pay for soccer complex upgrades

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Pilgrim’s Pride donated a second round of grant money to the City of Nacogdoches. The total now reaches over $700,000 to go toward improvements of Pilgrim’s Sportsplex, the city’s soccer facility.

In February the complex was renamed when Pilgrim’s donated $478,000 to pay for improvements including a restroom, fencing, safety lighting, field netting, a scoreboard and upgrades to the parking area.

This week another grant award of $215,000 will cover adding ADA compliant sidewalks, improving field drainage and purchasing new soccer goals and nets.

Donna McCollum spoke with Pilgrim’s complex manager Kevin Touchstone about the company’s new Hometown Strong Initiative and City Recreation Director Brian Bray about the benefits of the corporate partnership.

