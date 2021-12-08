Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Gregg County woman’s stolen truck recovered thanks to Unconnect

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to Maricela Langston, whose truck was stolen from her driveway Wednesday morning.

Langston, who lives just north of Longview, said thanks to Uconnect, a service similar to OnStar, her vehicle was found in the 2900 block of Gilmer Road.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

