Tyler City Council adopts final redistricting plan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New redistricting plans are in place as the Tyler City Council approved revisions during Wednesday morning’s meeting. The revisions establish new boundaries for the single-member districts.

Meetings and discussions about redistricting in Tyler began in October following 2020 Census results which showed uneven populations throughout its six districts. Federal law says the total deviation between districts cannot be more than 10 percent and the city previously had a 17 percent deviation.

“The intent is to try to ensure that you have one man, one person, one vote. You’re needing to ensure that all of the districts are relatively of equal size in order to meet that constitutional provision,” said City Attorney Deborah Pullum.

The city hosted a series of meetings for residents to give public comment on the process.

“It’s been a great process. One that I thought there may be some contentiousness from the community and we had the public hearings. We had one at Glass (Recreation Center) and one at the police substation. Everybody was very respectful and respectful of the process,” said Mayor Don Warren.

Pullum said the city used a redistricting consultant to draw up a plan.

“That plan was a very good plan and we put that out for public comment. We did get some comments regarding the plan, but we didn’t get any actual proposed redrawn maps,” Pullum said. “So there was nothing else to compare it to and the plan actually did what we needed it to do. It balanced the districts, it did it within the criteria that the council had approved.”

The revised maps will first impact the May 2022 election.

“There will be some members of the public who were in another district before the approval that are now in a new district. We want the community to be aware of the new maps to ensure that they know where their council districts are,” Pullum said.

To see what district you are in you can visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.