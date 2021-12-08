Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking two lanes of traffic at Old Jacksonville, Capitol Dr. in Tyler

(KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has shut down some lanes of traffic in Tyler.

The wreck happened just before 6:20 p.m. on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Capital Dr.

Witnesses at the scene say that two northbound lanes of Old Jacksonville are shut down and being rerouted. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

