Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching south of Tyler for missing 72-year-old woman

Pictured is Dian Bragg Godwin, 72. (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Pictured is Dian Bragg Godwin, 72. (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman south of Tyler off of State Highway 155.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that SCSO deputies are looking for Dian Godwin. He added that authorities are using drones, all-terrain vehicles, and canine units to look for Godwin and that they have already searched 1,000 acres.

According to a previous East Texas News story, a woman called the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and said Godwin, her mother, had wandered away from her home in the 13000 block of County Road 1118 on Nov. 29 and had not been seen since.

Though Godwin’s daughter said it was not unusual for her mother to walk away, she said her mother would always return in a day or two. She also said her mother was also known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler.

The woman’s daughter said her mother has a history of high blood pressure, thyroid cancer, and undiagnosed dementia. She may have been wearing a light blue T-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. She is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Her left hand may be bandaged from a recent dog bite.

If you believe you have seen Godwin, please call the sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600.

