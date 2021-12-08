Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Shelby County commissioners put seized gaming machines for sale

By Brianna Linn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County commissioners approved advertising for sealed bids on 16 gaming machines Wednesday.

The machines were seized and forfeited to Shelby County a few months ago.

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham said the machines have been taking up space in the sheriff’s office, so they decided to go in this direction to see if they can sell them.

Now that the commissioners have approved the advertisement, they can start looking at bids to sell the machines. Any money raised from the sales will go to law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Dian Bragg Godwin, 72
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing
Trial in wrongful death lawsuit gets underway
Trial begins in wrongful death lawsuit for Tyler man killed in motorcycle collision with tree
Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence; man arrested

Latest News

ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT press conference
East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler spoke to a group of Caldwell Arts Academy students about the...
ETN: Caldwell Arts Academy students talk about upcoming Matilda the Musical’ performances
ETN: Caldwell Arts interview
UIL releases conference cutoff numbers ahead of February realignment