Pilgrim’s Pride donation to pay for soccer complex upgrades

By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches youth and adult soccer programs will benefit from two sizeable grants from Pilgrim’s Pride. So could the city’s tax base.

The donations fund improvements at what’s now named the Pilgrim’s Sportsplex and the upgrades could be significant.

Two longtime soccer fans, Pilgrim’s Complex Manager Kevin Touchstone and City of Nacogdoches community services director Brian Bray discuss what’s about to happen.

“We’re going to fix the drainage here, find new soccer goals, nets. Scoreboards go in on this field. And restrooms going to be back here,” said Bray, pointing over the large complex on the Lone Star Road.

He lists just a portion of what two grants totaling over $700,000 could lead to.

New fencing is already completed. Safety lighting, improvements to parking areas and ADA compliant sidewalks around the fields are awaiting bids or are in the design phase.

“In the end, this could end up being a true championship soccer complex,” said Bray.

Tournaments attract hundreds of participants for several days. The sustainable economic development which serves families catches Pilgrim’s attention.

“Pilgrim’s instituted the Hometown Strong Initiative in 2020 as a result of COVID and needs in communities,” explained Touchstone. “We provided funding for infrastructure for cities where plants are located.”

$50 million was earmarked for Hometown Strong Initiative, which includes at each complex a full ride scholarship for a selected team member’s child. Thousands of dollars are directed to the cities where they live and work.

“It’s important to have outdoor recreation and things for children to do. For us to be able to provide this for them and the community we feel very strongly about supporting these locations,” said Touchstone.

Tight city budgets make corporate partnerships essential.

“Projects like this aren’t possible without partnering with groups like Pilgrim’s,” Bray said.

The city is anxious to begin the work. And complete the projects in a timely manner, so not interfere with the favorite sport of these gentlemen and others like them.

Hometown Strong Initiative has also helped high school athletic programs in Central Heights and Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

