Pedestrian killed in Garza County crash

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was killed after she was struck Tuesday night in Garza County on U.S. 84, just six miles north of Post.

According to DPS, a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on U.S. 84 in the outside lane. Investigators say just before 10:00 p.m. Melissa Ann Torres, 40, was walking on the outside lane and was struck. She died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

