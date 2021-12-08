Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

NTSB: Poor planning led to deadly Texas pipeline blast

Federal investigators say a dredge operator’s inadequate communication, planning, and risk...
Federal investigators say a dredge operator’s inadequate communication, planning, and risk management likely led to a propane pipeline blast at a Texas port that killed five people last year.(NTSB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Federal investigators say a dredge operator’s inadequate communication, planning, and risk management likely led to a propane pipeline blast at a Texas port that killed five people last year.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported its findings Tuesday on the August 2020 explosion in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The explosion happened after the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd’s rotating cutter head cut the 16-inch pipeline owned by Enterprise Products.

Of 18 crew members employed by dredge owner Orion Marine Group, three aboard the dredge and one aboard an adjacent anchor barge died outright.

Six others aboard the dredge were injured, one of whom later died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Dian Bragg Godwin, 72
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing
Trial in wrongful death lawsuit gets underway
Trial begins in wrongful death lawsuit for Tyler man killed in motorcycle collision with tree
Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence; man arrested

Latest News

Exxon Mobil says it has a plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in one of the most prolific...
Exxon Mobil rolls out plan to cut emissions in Permian Basin
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker will retire next March and be replaced by the airline’s...
American CEO Parker becomes latest airline chief to exit
Fabian Ramirez stands next to Interstate 45 while traffic flows behind him Friday, Nov. 19,...
Federal officials in Houston to investigate highway project
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT press conference