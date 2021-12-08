Martin Reynolds murder trial day 3: Reynolds says in recording Carpenter shot first

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Day three of the murder trial of Martin Reynolds began with testimony by an investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Det. Josh Hill interviewed Martin Reynolds, on trial for first degree murder, after Reynolds was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed the life of Andrew Carpenter in 2017. The state played a recording of the interview, in which Reynolds gave details of events prior to the shooting, including being at a gathering with friends and drinking beer, also noting that Carpenter’s girlfriend, Alyssa Anders was present. Reynolds is heard telling Hill that Carpenter had called him vulgar names and other insults. Over the course of the interview, Reynolds stated that he went to Jarred Wells’ house where Drew was but said he only brought the borrowed gun along “for safety” and had no plan to use it. Reynolds said he felt his leg go numb after Carpenter pointed his shotgun and fired. Reynolds responded to Carpenter’s attack by firing back twice. He said he then dropped the gun at the scene before being taken in a truck to the hospital for treatment.

Reynolds could be seen crying in the courtroom as he listened to the recording.

After playing the recording, questioning of Hill resumed and he testified that Reynolds’ story changed between the first and second interviews. In the first interview, he said Reynolds told him he already had the gun out when Carpenter shot him. In the second interview, Hill said Reynolds told him that he did not have the gun displayed until after Carpenter shot him. Hill also said Reynolds did not have a permit for the gun, making it illegal for him to be carrying it.

