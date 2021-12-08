Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man to face capital murder charge in killing of Texas cop

Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with three children.(Mesquite Police Department/KWTX Graphic)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a 37-year-old man will be charged with capital murder in the killing of a suburban Dallas police officer during a shootout in a supermarket parking lot.

Mesquite police say the suspected shooter, Jamie Jaramillo, remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition. Police Chief David Gill says Officer Richard Houston was responding to a reported disturbance in the supermarket parking lot on Friday when Jaramillo pulled a gun and the two exchanged fire.

He says Houston was shot twice and Jaramillo, of nearby Balch Springs, was shot once.

A funeral for Houston, a married father of three, will be held Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Dian Bragg Godwin, 72
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing
Trial in wrongful death lawsuit gets underway
Trial begins in wrongful death lawsuit for Tyler man killed in motorcycle collision with tree
Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence; man arrested

Latest News

Exxon Mobil says it has a plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in one of the most prolific...
Exxon Mobil rolls out plan to cut emissions in Permian Basin
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker will retire next March and be replaced by the airline’s...
American CEO Parker becomes latest airline chief to exit
Fabian Ramirez stands next to Interstate 45 while traffic flows behind him Friday, Nov. 19,...
Federal officials in Houston to investigate highway project
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT press conference