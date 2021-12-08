Frenship student arrested, charged with false alarm after rumor of potential threat

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - A Frenship student has been arrested and charged with a state jail felony of false alarm for “knowingly spreading false information and perpetuating a rumor that caused fear and disrupted school.” This came after rumors were circulating Frenship High School and the Ninth Grade Center Wednesday morning about a potential threat.

The student was also removed from campus, according to school officials in an email to Frenship parents Wednesday afternoon.

The email explained the situation and added there could be additional arrests and disciplinary actions.

“We feel it is important to remind students that there can be serious disciplinary and criminal consequences for spreading rumors that cause fear and panic among our students, parents, and community,” the email read. “Safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and we take these incidents very seriously. We want to remind parents and students that it is important to immediately report any suspicious activity to administrators and to help our campuses by not spreading false information.”

The student was not identified by school officials.

