Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Frenship student arrested, charged with false alarm after rumor of potential threat

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship ISD logo(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - A Frenship student has been arrested and charged with a state jail felony of false alarm for “knowingly spreading false information and perpetuating a rumor that caused fear and disrupted school.” This came after rumors were circulating Frenship High School and the Ninth Grade Center Wednesday morning about a potential threat.

The student was also removed from campus, according to school officials in an email to Frenship parents Wednesday afternoon.

The email explained the situation and added there could be additional arrests and disciplinary actions.

“We feel it is important to remind students that there can be serious disciplinary and criminal consequences for spreading rumors that cause fear and panic among our students, parents, and community,” the email read. “Safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and we take these incidents very seriously. We want to remind parents and students that it is important to immediately report any suspicious activity to administrators and to help our campuses by not spreading false information.”

The student was not identified by school officials.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Dian Bragg Godwin, 72
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing
Trial in wrongful death lawsuit gets underway
Trial begins in wrongful death lawsuit for Tyler man killed in motorcycle collision with tree
Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence; man arrested

Latest News

Lotto Tickets Aren't For Kids
Lotto Tickets Aren't For Kids
City Council approved these revisions during this morning’s meeting. They establish new...
Tyler City Council adopts final redistricting plan
Tony Cruz died in 2018 when his motorcycle hit a fallen tree in Smith County.
Attorneys question whether backhoe strike was responsible for death of Tyler man on motorcycle
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Gov. Abbott deploys state wildfire resources to panhandle, South Plains
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,314 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas