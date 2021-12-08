Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Franklin County deputy arrests man after shooting incident in Mount Vernon

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a shooing incident that occurred in Mount Vernon Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the Franklin County Law Enforcement Facebook page, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch got a 911 call at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday that said a person had been shot at 205 Jackson Street in Mount Vernon.

When officers with the Mount Vernon Police department got to the scene, they found a 30-year-olf woman who had suffered a gunshot wound. Sheriff Ricky Jones said the woman was taken to UT Health Hospital.

An FCSO deputy arrested a man who had left the residence on Jackson Street just down the road from the shooting scene.

“The male subject was taken into custody on unrelated charges, but more changes elated to this incident are to come, added Sheriff Jones,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

