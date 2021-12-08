Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Federal officials in Houston to investigate highway project

Fabian Ramirez stands next to Interstate 45 while traffic flows behind him Friday, Nov. 19,...
Fabian Ramirez stands next to Interstate 45 while traffic flows behind him Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Houston. The current plans take the I-45 expansion over Fabian's home.(AP Photo/Justin Rex)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Federal officials investigating a disputed $9 billon Houston area highway widening project have heard the complaints of residents and activists who say the proposal would cause lasting economic and environmental damage to their communities.

Investigators with the Federal Highway Administration are in Houston this week to review complaints made over a proposal to widen Interstate 45. They met with about 70 people Monday at a Houston church.

Many at the meeting talked about the long history of infrastructure projects that have depreciated wealth in minority neighborhoods and how that could be repeated with the proposed project.

Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Stephanie Pollack says her agency is listening to concerns raised about the project.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Dian Bragg Godwin, 72
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing
Trial in wrongful death lawsuit gets underway
Trial begins in wrongful death lawsuit for Tyler man killed in motorcycle collision with tree
Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence; man arrested

Latest News

Exxon Mobil says it has a plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in one of the most prolific...
Exxon Mobil rolls out plan to cut emissions in Permian Basin
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker will retire next March and be replaced by the airline’s...
American CEO Parker becomes latest airline chief to exit
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter
ERCOT press conference