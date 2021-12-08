Federal officials in Houston to investigate highway project

HOUSTON (AP) - Federal officials investigating a disputed $9 billon Houston area highway widening project have heard the complaints of residents and activists who say the proposal would cause lasting economic and environmental damage to their communities.

Investigators with the Federal Highway Administration are in Houston this week to review complaints made over a proposal to widen Interstate 45. They met with about 70 people Monday at a Houston church.

Many at the meeting talked about the long history of infrastructure projects that have depreciated wealth in minority neighborhoods and how that could be repeated with the proposed project.

Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Stephanie Pollack says her agency is listening to concerns raised about the project.

