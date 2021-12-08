Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies should be partly to occasionally mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day today and into tonight. Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies overnight tonight with some patchy dense fog possible in many areas. Generally, mostly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday with a few light showers on Thursday and then chances for showers and isolated thundershowers developing late in the day, out ahead of our very early Saturday morning cold front. The cold front should hit the far NW sections of East Texas near Midnight on Friday, then move through all of East Texas shortly after sunrise on Saturday morning. A few isolated, stronger thunderstorms will be possible, especially south of I-20 as the front moves through. Most of the stronger storms should be to our East, but a few are possible with this front. The Central and Eastern Sections of East Texas are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather as the front makes its way through, which is a 5% chance for significant severe storms, but as soon as the front passes, the severe weather threat ends...so most should be BEFORE sunrise on Saturday. Gusty, thunderstorm winds, and brief, heavy rainfall are the greatest risks at this time. Skies will likely clear by Saturday afternoon and the temperatures will fall very quickly behind the front. We will likely start off in the upper 60s as the front moves through, then drop into 50s during the day and finally into the lower to middle 40s by midnight on Saturday. A cold start to Sunday with lows in the lower to middle 30s, then a warming trend begins through next week.

