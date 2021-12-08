Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ETN: Caldwell Arts Academy students talk about upcoming Matilda the Musical’ performances

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler spoke to four Caldwell Arts Academy students about the CAA’s upcoming performances of “Matilda the Musical.”

The musical will be performed at the Caldwell Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $10 each.

To purchase tickets, click on this link.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

