ETN: Caldwell Arts Academy students talk about upcoming Matilda the Musical’ performances

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler spoke to four Caldwell Arts Academy students about the CAA’s upcoming performances of “Matilda the Musical.”

The musical will be performed at the Caldwell Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $10 each.

To purchase tickets, click on this link.

