ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter

By Blake Holland and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The leader of the state’s public utility commission says the lights will stay on this winter as a result of changes made to the state’s power grid.

On Wednesday morning, Texas PUC Chairman Peter Lake and interim ERCOT CEO Brad Jones joined together for a news conference in Austin.

“We go into this winter knowing that because of all these efforts, the lights will stay on,” Lake said. “No other power grid has made as remarkable changes in such an incredibly short amount of time as we have.”

They said for the first time ever, they will use all electricity possible before asking Texans to conserve power. They also said ERCOT has more power generators online than ever before.

“At both ERCOT and the PUC we are operating at lightning speed to improve operations, enhance our grid, and ensure reliability for this winter. For the first time ever, we have gotten improved checks and balances to ensure a higher level of reliability than we’ve ever had,” Lake said.

The commission required Texas power plants to winterize by Dec. 1. ERCOT started inspecting plants on Dec. 2 and expects to finish by Dec. 29. Plants who don’t winterize could face a fine of up to $1,000,000 each day for each violation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

