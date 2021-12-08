Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Lufkin crash arrested

Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin
Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin(Angelina County Jail 2018)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police report the driver in the early Sunday morning auto-pedestrian fatality crash turned himself in Wednesday.

He is identified as Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin.

The Lufkin Police Department reports being contacted by Guerrero’s attorney earlier this week. The attorney identified Guerrero as the suspect and said he would turn himself in at the Angelina County Jail once police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Guerrero was southbound on Timberland Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a Chevy Impala when he hit 53-year-old Gabriel Garcia. Garcia was crossing Timberland Drive on foot at the time of the accident.

Garcia was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m.

Guerrero is charged with accident involving injury or death.

The incident remains under investigation.

