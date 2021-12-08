Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Democrat Matthew Dowd drops out of lieutenant governor race

A former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush is dropping out of the race...
A former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush is dropping out of the race for next year’s Democratic nomination for Texas lieutenant governor.(Matthew Dowd Campaign)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WIMBERLEY, Texas (AP) - A former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush is dropping out of the race for next year’s Democratic nomination for Texas lieutenant governor.

Matthew Dowd said in a statement Tuesday that he is ending his candidacy because he sees a growing diversity in candidates for the office. He says he doesn’t want to stand in the way of new diverse leadership. His withdrawal comes three weeks after state Rep. Michelle Beckley entered the Democratic field.

Also seeking the nomination is 2018 nominee Mike Collier, whom Republican incumbent Dan Patrick defeated. Patrick remains the lone candidate for the GOP nomination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

