City of Tyler agrees to $700K settlement for opioid-abatement programs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted to approve a resolution to sign onto a statewide opioid settlement during its Dec. 8 meeting. Signing onto the settlement allows the city to receive up to $723,829 over the next 18 years for local opioid-abatement programs.

These funds come as part of two settlement agreements entered into by the state of Texas. One settlement is with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The other is three major pharmaceutical distributors: AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. Texas counties and cities, can sign onto the agreement and receive a portion of the funds.

According to the settlement, Johnson & Johnson will pay more than $291 million into the Qualified Settlement Fund, representing Texas’s allocation of the Global Abatement Settlement. In addition to the money from Johnson & Johnson, Texas will also receive up to $1.2 billion from the three distributors for a total of up to $1.5 billion in funding for statewide opioid abatement efforts.

The two agreements provide for $26 billion in payments over 18 years, with $23.9 billion available for opioid abatement. Texas’ combined share is about $1.5 billion.

