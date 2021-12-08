Angelina County Airport’s game security fence developing successfully

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Airport has begun to lay the fabric and start the construction of the airport’s security game fence.

The $1.1 million project approved in September was started to ward off the deer problem the airport has been experiencing.

Airport manager Gary Letney shared that the project is the beginning of many developments and if they continue to expand at this rate, Angelina County Airport will only continue to grow further.

“It really comes down to jobs. Economic developments, really, in some sense starts at the airport and it’s a 180 project, but I expected it to take a little less than that. That would be 140 days left, But that’s not including rain days or off days. That’s 140 More work days. I don’t think it’s going to take too long,” said Letney.

This is just one of many projects Angelina County airport has to complete. They are also planning to create safety taxiways and expand their runways in the future.

